V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.05-2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.07. V.F. also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.05-$2.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of V.F. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Williams Trading cut shares of V.F. from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered V.F. from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, OTR Global restated a negative rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.83.

V.F. Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of VFC stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,734,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,536,408. V.F. has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $64.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 190.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 98.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in V.F. by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in V.F. by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,124,000 after acquiring an additional 187,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

