Vale (NYSE:VALE) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Vale stock opened at $16.95 on Monday. Vale has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average is $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.0474 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Vale’s payout ratio is 2.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Vale by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Vale by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Vale by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Vale by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in Vale by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

