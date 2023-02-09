Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 4,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VLO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.87.

In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock opened at $134.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.57. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.01%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

