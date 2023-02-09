Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Stock Price Down 5.9% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) fell 5.9% on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $33.77 and last traded at $34.10. 1,366,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,275,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.24.

The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $332.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.31 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 126.78% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

A number of analysts recently commented on VVV shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $320,504.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $526,176.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $320,504.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,176.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,786 shares of company stock valued at $622,611. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 108.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Valvoline by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

