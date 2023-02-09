Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB) Shares Down 0.2%

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $62.49 and last traded at $62.56. 13,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $62.66.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 611.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

