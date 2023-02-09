Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Bank of Hawaii’s 5th Largest Position

Bank of Hawaii decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 5.2% of Bank of Hawaii’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $76,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $241.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.