Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Holdings Cut by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 5.1% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AMI Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $8,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $694,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $245.69. The stock had a trading volume of 42,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,261. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.92. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $265.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

