Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Down 0.1%

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.87 and last traded at $57.90. 2,305,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 3,534,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.95.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.09.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (VGSH)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.