Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Down 0.1%

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.87 and last traded at $57.90. 2,305,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 3,534,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.09.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund during the third quarter valued at about $246,641,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 601.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,310,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,416 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 7,918.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,602,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,786 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 1,051.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,778,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $74,985,000.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

