Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $380.77 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $424.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $362.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.07.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

