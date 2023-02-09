Varonis Systems, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Varonis Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives expects that the technology company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Varonis Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VRNS. Craig Hallum cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.76.

Shares of VRNS opened at $28.56 on Thursday. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Guy Melamed acquired 24,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,351 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,195.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

