Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90-$3.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ventas also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.90-3.04 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.77.

Ventas Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE VTR traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,886,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,558. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -468.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.21. Ventas has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Ventas

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,636.36%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,451,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 589,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

