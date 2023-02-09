Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

NYSE:VZ opened at $40.52 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average of $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.58%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

