Viad Corp Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Viad in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.43. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viad’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Viad from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Viad by 347.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viad in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Viad by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Viad by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Viad by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.
Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.
