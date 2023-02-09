Viad Corp Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Viad in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.43. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viad’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share.

Get Viad alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Viad from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Viad Stock Down 2.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viad

Shares of NYSE:VVI opened at $28.60 on Thursday. Viad has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Viad by 347.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viad in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Viad by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Viad by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Viad by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.