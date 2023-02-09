Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Gary W. Staley Sells 13,216 Shares

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $149,472.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,481.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of VIAV traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.20. 624,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $17.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on VIAV shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.79.
Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.
