Vickers Vantage Corp. I (OTCMKTS:VCKAU) Trading Down 6.9%

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (OTCMKTS:VCKAU – Get Rating) fell 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $9.60. 2,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 5,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04.

Institutional Trading of Vickers Vantage Corp. I

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I stock. Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (OTCMKTS:VCKAU – Get Rating) by 858.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Vickers Vantage Corp. I were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Vickers Vantage Corp. I

As of November 10, 2022, Vickers Vantage Corp. I was acquired by Scilex Holding Company, in a reverse merger transaction. Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

