Victory Capital (VCTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Victory Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $30.90 on Thursday. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VCTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Victory Capital from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $26.70 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Insider Activity at Victory Capital

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO David Craig Brown bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $1,080,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,641,780.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Victory Capital by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Victory Capital by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

