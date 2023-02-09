Victory Capital (VCTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Friday, February 10th.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

VCTR stock opened at $30.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $36.90. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VCTR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Victory Capital from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $26.70 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Insider Activity at Victory Capital

Institutional Trading of Victory Capital

In other Victory Capital news, CEO David Craig Brown purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,641,780.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 60.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter worth $186,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Victory Capital by 50.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

