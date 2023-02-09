Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VKTX. Raymond James upped their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Viking Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,532,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,712. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $819.05 million, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 34.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program, VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in the development of VK2809 and VK0214.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.