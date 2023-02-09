Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Stock Rating Lowered by Telsey Advisory Group

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $1.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.50. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 46.24% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, DA Davidson cut Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vintage Wine Estates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Vintage Wine Estates Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VWE opened at $2.79 on Thursday. Vintage Wine Estates has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vintage Wine Estates ( NASDAQ:VWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.90 million. Vintage Wine Estates had a positive return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vintage Wine Estates news, Director Timothy D. Proctor purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $33,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,608.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,456 shares in the company, valued at $174,441.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 54.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vintage Wine Estates

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 238.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 255,832 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 413.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 222,293 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 300,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 121,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,811,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 95,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

About Vintage Wine Estates

(Get Rating)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Cameron Hughes, Clos Pegase, B.R. Cohn, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Kunde, Cherry Pie, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

