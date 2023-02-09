VirtualMeta Price Reaches $0.0024 (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last week, VirtualMeta has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. VirtualMeta has a total market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $17,480.68 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VirtualMeta token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VirtualMeta Profile

VirtualMeta’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.0024404 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,284.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

