Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ACV)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

ACV opened at $22.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $28.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,910 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,579 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,645 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period.

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

