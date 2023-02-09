Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ACV)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
ACV opened at $22.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $28.13.
About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
