Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.57 and last traded at $20.53. 87,533 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 124,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.14.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

About Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the first quarter worth $27,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 253,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 19,401 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its position in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 411.2% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 139,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 112,465 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

