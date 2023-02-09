Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.57 and last traded at $20.53. 87,533 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 124,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.14.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
