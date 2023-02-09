Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EDI opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $8.14.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
