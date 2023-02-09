Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:EDI opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $8.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 69,283 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

