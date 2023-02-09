Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 987,672 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,507 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 3.9% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Visa were worth $175,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.2 %

V stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $230.59. 1,291,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,909,618. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.21. The stock has a market cap of $433.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

