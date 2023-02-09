Vistas Media Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VMACU) Stock Price Up 11.9%

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMACU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.72 and last traded at $10.69. 20,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 392% from the average session volume of 4,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.
Vistas Media Acquisition Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69.
Vistas Media Acquisition Company Profile
Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
