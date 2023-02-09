Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Hits New 12-Month High at $164.00

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $164.00 and last traded at $163.93, with a volume of 117474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.73.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Visteon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Visteon to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.14.

The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.15 and its 200-day moving average is $131.71.

In related news, Director David L. Treadwell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $281,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $422,191.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Visteon by 65.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Visteon by 307.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

