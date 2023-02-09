Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.11

Shares of Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.11 and traded as high as $10.48. Vivendi shares last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 572 shares.

Vivendi Trading Up 1.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12.

Vivendi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.