Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Receives $12.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.78.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VIVHY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Vivendi from €12.20 ($13.12) to €11.50 ($12.37) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. AlphaValue lowered Vivendi to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vivendi from €13.00 ($13.98) to €12.00 ($12.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vivendi from €13.40 ($14.41) to €13.60 ($14.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vivendi from €13.40 ($14.41) to €12.30 ($13.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Vivendi Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VIVHY stock opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $13.51.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.