Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2023

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYAGet Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s current price.

VOYA has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

Voya Financial Trading Up 8.8 %

VOYA opened at $74.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $76.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.86 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Voya Financial by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.