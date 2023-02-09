Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s current price.

VOYA has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

VOYA opened at $74.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $76.11.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.86 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Voya Financial by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

