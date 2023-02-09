Vulcan Forged PYR One Day Trading Volume Tops $17.35 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $3.86 or 0.00017610 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $105.03 million and $17.35 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009827 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00046473 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031364 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001863 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00019448 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00222233 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.20935629 USD and is down -3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $16,077,397.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

