Walken (WLKN) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.49 Million

Walken (WLKN) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Walken has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Walken has a total market cap of $13.19 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Walken token can currently be bought for $0.0488 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Walken Token Profile

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official website is walken.io.

Buying and Selling Walken

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

