Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,142,166 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,927,469 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Walmart worth $277,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1,519.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,376,000 after buying an additional 7,627,286 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,320 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Walmart by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Walmart by 85.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 13,928.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,018,354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.70.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total value of $37,370,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 277,227,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,439,912,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total transaction of $37,370,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 277,227,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,439,912,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 4,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total value of $731,152.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,042,867.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,854,767 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $141.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.25. The company has a market cap of $380.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

