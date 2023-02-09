Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Oppenheimer

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.70.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $140.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total transaction of $665,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,434 shares in the company, valued at $39,454,722.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total value of $665,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,454,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,854,767 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

