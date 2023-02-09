Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Increased to $141.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.19.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $111.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.96. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $157.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.20 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.