Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $111.78, but opened at $118.04. Walt Disney shares last traded at $117.57, with a volume of 8,086,224 shares changing hands.
The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.22.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Walt Disney
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $38,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Walt Disney Trading Up 4.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $213.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.
About Walt Disney
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Walt Disney (DIS)
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
- Take-Two Interactive: The Upside Just Got A Lot Clearer
- Soup, There It Is! Campbell’s Pullback Presents an Opportunity
- Fortinet Gaps Up, Lifts Optimism About Other Cybersecurity Stocks
- Emerson Electric: Charging Toward The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.