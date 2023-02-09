WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.78.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,919 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after buying an additional 1,121,075 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 193.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,647,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,820,000 after buying an additional 1,085,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,707,780,000 after buying an additional 820,031 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,494,000 after buying an additional 683,031 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $91.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.94 and a 200-day moving average of $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.39. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 65.25%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Articles

