Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on AppLovin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.06.

AppLovin Trading Up 31.6 %

NYSE:APP traded up $4.01 on Thursday, reaching $16.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,478,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,364. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $76.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $713.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.79 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,668 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $3,945,934.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 557,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $7,717,316.95. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,223,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,941,915.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $3,945,934.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,179,525 shares of company stock worth $40,038,628. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth $96,920,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,194.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,820 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 499.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,627,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,232 shares during the period. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,645,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

