Weil Company Inc. Acquires 4,664 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the quarter. MaxLinear comprises approximately 1.2% of Weil Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Weil Company Inc. owned about 0.08% of MaxLinear worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,193,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,123,000 after acquiring an additional 300,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,452,000 after buying an additional 289,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in MaxLinear by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,041,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,335,000 after purchasing an additional 167,368 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1,469.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,746,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,311 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,241,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,171,000 after acquiring an additional 333,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MXL traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.85. The company had a trading volume of 47,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,706. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.94. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $65.49.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MXL. StockNews.com started coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

In related news, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $224,120.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,782.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MaxLinear news, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $224,120.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,782.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $4,723,558.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,741.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

