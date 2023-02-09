Weil Company Inc. Buys 102 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Weil Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for about 1.6% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 870,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,274,000 after purchasing an additional 434,799 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Chubb by 57.6% during the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,186,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,827,000 after buying an additional 433,479 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Chubb by 507.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,049,000 after acquiring an additional 376,859 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $64,747,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Chubb by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,176,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,910,000 after purchasing an additional 293,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $216.69. The company had a trading volume of 284,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,672. The firm has a market cap of $89.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.73. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

