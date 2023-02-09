Weil Company Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,914,190. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,429,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,210,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $96.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

