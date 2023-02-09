Weil Company Inc. Makes New Investment in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 93.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GXO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Insider Transactions at GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,030.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GXO traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $53.81. 109,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,757. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.89. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $88.05.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Articles

