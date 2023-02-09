Weis Markets, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:WMK)

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

Weis Markets has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Weis Markets Stock Down 1.8 %

Weis Markets stock opened at $84.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.33. Weis Markets has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $95.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Weis Markets by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 15.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 31.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Weis Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Weis Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.