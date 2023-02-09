Weis Markets, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:WMK)

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.
Weis Markets has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Weis Markets Stock Down 1.8 %
Weis Markets stock opened at $84.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.33. Weis Markets has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $95.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.60.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.
Weis Markets Company Profile
Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.
