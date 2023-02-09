Weitz Investment Management Inc. Buys 5,000 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 858 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in Adobe by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,158 shares of the software company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.81.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $6.19 on Thursday, hitting $384.55. 459,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,470. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $514.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $347.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

