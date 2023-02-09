Weitz Investment Management Inc. Has $73.83 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 415,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 4.3% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $73,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $230.82. 923,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,895,987. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

