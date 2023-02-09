Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.3% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $48.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.12. The company has a market cap of $183.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

