Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Werner Enterprises Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $47.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average of $41.69. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $50.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 50.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WERN shares. Cowen raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.12.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

