Western Union (NYSE:WU) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. Western Union had a return on equity of 154.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Western Union updated its FY23 guidance to $1.55-1.65 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.65 EPS.
Western Union Price Performance
Shares of WU stock opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Western Union Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Western Union by 62.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Western Union by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Western Union in the third quarter valued at $182,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Western Union
The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Union (WU)
- Soup, There It Is! Campbell’s Pullback Presents an Opportunity
- Fortinet Gaps Up, Lifts Optimism About Other Cybersecurity Stocks
- Emerson Electric: Charging Toward The Buy Zone
- Enphase Energy May be Offering Investors a Second Chance
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.