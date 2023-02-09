Western Union (NYSE:WU) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. Western Union had a return on equity of 154.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Western Union updated its FY23 guidance to $1.55-1.65 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.65 EPS.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of WU stock opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

WU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Western Union from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Western Union by 62.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Western Union by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Western Union in the third quarter valued at $182,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Union

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.