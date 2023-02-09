Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 80 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 728.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW opened at $463.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.19 billion, a PE ratio of 289.99, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $621.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $412.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,169,647.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,856 shares of company stock worth $29,625,521 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.