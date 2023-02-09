WhiteCoin Price Down 8.9% Over Last Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0909 or 0.00000415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $69.38 million and approximately $687,676.17 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.11 or 0.00420594 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00028852 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00015337 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000850 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004464 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00017714 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,091,030 coins and its circulating supply is 763,623,263 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

