WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.62

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.62 and last traded at $49.60, with a volume of 1448272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of WillScot Mobile Mini

About WillScot Mobile Mini

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 61,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,802,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at about $541,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,331,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,584,000 after acquiring an additional 121,388 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

